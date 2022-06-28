“It’s the name of dreams”; São Paulo forgets Mailson and wants to repatriate 32-year-old Brazilian to be the first-choice goalkeeper

O Sao Paulo returns to the field next Thursday night (30), in Chile, against Universidad da Católica, at 21:30. This game will be valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The return game will take place next week at Morumbi. Regarding the market, the tricolors received information about a name that interests the Sovereign.

“This Monday, journalist Gabriel Sá from Jovem Pan, assured that Tricolor and goalkeeper Maílson, from Sport, advanced. He was being speculated for a long time in São Paulo. His contract with Sport ends this Friday, when he will be able to sign free of charge with another team”revealed nicola in a video published on its YouTube channel.

“I checked with São Paulo and I had already told you that he does not have the desired profile. São Paulo is looking, today, for someone who is an absolute starter. I talked to the president of Tricolor, Julio Casares. And he assured me that Maílson will not be the new goalkeeper.”informed the journalist.

“Tricolor seeks an immediate solution with someone with a profile. And the name of the dreams continues to be Neto, who is leaving Barcelona. The problem is the financial issue, for an extremely expensive player.”finished Jorge Nicola.

According to data from the Transfermarkt portal, a site specialized in market and transfers, the experienced 32-year-old goalkeeper has his economic rights assessed in the amount of 3 million euros (R$ 16.6 million at the current price).