José Condessa joins the cast of Pedro Almodóvar’s new film, ‘Extraña Forma de Vida’

the portuguese actor José Countess will join the cast of the new short film western in Pedro Almodovar, Extraña Form of Life. The film, approximately 30 minutes long, will have Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke as protagonists and makes in the title a direct reference to the fado of Amália Rodrigues. The film is slated for a 2023 release.

In addition to the protagonists, the cast also includes names that the director defines as “young promises” from the movies. In addition to José Countess, enter the scene Manu Rios, Jason Fernandez, George Steane, Pedro Casablanc and Sara Salamo.

In addition to the participation of the Portuguese actor, there is one more connection to the country in the director’s new production: go get your title from fado ‘Strange way of life’by Amália Rodrigues, “whose lyrics suggest that there is no existence stranger than the one that is lived with the back to our own desires”says Almodóvar in a statement quoted by the Spanish press.

In an interview with IndieWirethe director confirms that Amália’s fado will open the film. “These songs [os fados] are all very sad and this is how these two main characters live.”said.

The short film sees Pascal and Hawke as two gunslingers who are reunited. “A man crosses the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek on horseback. Come visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, a farmer who comes to meet him, worked together as gunmen. Silva comes under the guise of meeting up with his friend from his youth, and in fact they celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not the memory of their old friendship. short synopsis.

“I won’t say more so as not to reveal all the surprises”, said Almodóvar, but reveals that the film could be his “answer” The Brokeback Mountain. Almodóvar was even mentioned as a possible director for the 2005 film, starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, but he did not accept it, realizing that he would not have “complete freedom and independence” to include, for example, more sex scenes, he said in an interview.

O westernannounced two years ago at the Venice Film Festival, will be recorded in the Tabernas Desert, in AlmeriaSpain.

This is not José Condessa’s first participation in international productions, having already participated in the Brazilian telenovela Save yourself who cangives Globe; soon, he will star in the new Portuguese original series by Netflix, Fish tail. The actor joins names like Daniela Melchior, Alba Baptista, Joana Ribeiro or Albano Jerónimo, who have been confirmed in the cast of international films and series.

