Kyrie Irving opts to stay on Nets contract

On Monday night (27th), Kyrie Irving opted to remain on contract with the Brooklyn Nets, exercising his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, according to Shams Charania of the portal. The Athletic. So the star ignored some speculated scenarios throughout the week to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.

“Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us to tomorrow. I made my decision to participate. So I’ll see you guys in the fall,” Irving told the The Athletic.

Kyrie is eligible to sign an extension through June 30 with Brooklyn or enter next year as an unrestricted free agent. So, his decision makes him able to be traded with any of the 29 teams in the league and thus no restriction of hard cap

That way, Irving has until Wednesday (29), at 5 pm, to file the documents that prove his decision. The Nets, therefore, can still trade the point guard as an expiring contract. However, exercising his player option means that he is no longer eligible for an immediate long-term deal – something he wanted as part of a player contract. sign-and-trade.

as reported by Jumper Brazillast Friday, Irving created a “wishlist” with teams that I would like the Nets to consider negotiating in a possible sign-and-trade. However, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, from ESPNthe Los Angeles Lakers emerged as the only team that was actually interested in his signing.

On the other hand, even this Monday, the Brooklyn Nets would have given an endorsement to Irving for the player to seek alternative settlements. The information was released by Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News. Still in his publication, the belief around the NBA is that Kyrie would leave the team in the next few days.

However, the scenario of his contract is more restricted, but a possible departure of Kyrie Irving from the Nets cannot be ruled out. Now, therefore, what makes the star’s situation different is that he no longer has a voice to choose his destiny.

Seven times All-Star, Irving has averaged 27.1 points, six assists, as well as 49% shooting from the field and 40.6% from the perimeter over the past three seasons. But due to a variety of injuries and other off-court issues, the veteran played just 103 regular-season games in this span.

