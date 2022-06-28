LGBT faithful prepares Corinthians commemorative shirt for the match against Boca Juniors

On Tuesday night, in the match against Boca Juniors, the West Sector of Neo Química Arena will receive an action made by a group of fans. Faithful LGBT fans will wear a commemorative shirt for the duel. The information is from Sports Gazette.

The model will be predominantly black, but with a shield, sleeves and collar in rainbow colors. The shirt, however, does not have the green color on the flag. The reason is to avoid an allusion to rival Palmeiras.

The initiative, totally independent and punctual, made by the fans was not chosen by chance. Every June 28th, International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day is celebrated. It is worth remembering that the acronym of the movement refers to gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transsexuals, queer, intersex and asexual people.

Fiel LGBT was founded in 2019. The group of fans has no relationship with the club’s board. Even last year, both sides tried to get closer, but there were differences during the process and the talks ended.

Corinthians faces Boca Juniors, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América. The two teams have already faced each other twice in the group stage of the competition. Timão emerged victorious from one confrontation and the other ended in a draw.

See more at: Corinthians fans and Corinthians x Boca Juniors.