LGBTQIA+ Pride Day: 10 movies and series that celebrate diversity – DiversEM

Heartstopper tells in a light and fun way the discovery of love between Charlie and Nick. The series was among the most watched on Netflix (photo: Playback / Netflix)

In recent years, films and series with LGBTQIA+ protagonists have been prominent in theaters and on streaming platforms. And with one difference: if before the works had a tragic tone due to the sexual orientation and gender identity of the characters, now, there is a range of stories to please the public, ranging from romance to teen drama.

In addition, LGBTQIA+ people are represented in a less stereotyped or ridiculed way. Check out the tips:

heartstopper

Based on comics published on the internet and which later became a series of books by author Alice Oseman, the series “Heartstopper” presents us with the romance lived by young Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson. Charlie (Joe Locke) is a very dedicated student, but he has been bullied at school since he came out as gay, which has resulted in a very shy and insecure personality lately.

J Nick (Kit Connor) super popular and beloved for being an excellent rugby player. As the two begin to sit together each morning, they develop an intense and unpredictable friendship, growing closer each day. Charlie soon realizes how he’s feeling for Nick, despite understanding that falling in love with a friend, even a straight one, can end up being a big deal. However, Nick is also doubtful about how he feels about Charlie.

It is a charming romantic comedy. The UK series has one season and is available on Netflix.

With love, Simon

Also based on the book of the same name, the film tells the story of 17-year-old Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) who apparently leads an ordinary life, but suffers from hiding a big secret: he never revealed he was gay to his family and friends. And everything gets more complicated when he falls in love with one of his schoolmates, anonymous, with whom he exchanges confidences daily via the internet.

The 2017 romantic comedy movie and can be seen on Star.

euphoria

One of the most famous series today. “Euphoria” tells the story of Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a 17-year-old girl who has just been released from rehab after an overdose. She is now trying to adapt to a “clean” life and goes back to school. She finds support in a new friend, Jules (Hunter Schafer), a transgender teenager who has just moved to the city with her father. Jules has her own issues to deal with, but little by little, this friendship turns into an intense love interest.

Mixing drama, comedy and romance, the HBO Max series has three seasons.

Today I Want to Go Back Alone

Based on the short “I don’t want to go back alone”, the feature addresses the story of Leonardo (Guilherme Lobo), a blind teenager, who tries to deal with his overprotective mother while seeking his independence. When Gabriel (Fabio Audi) arrives in the city, new feelings begin to emerge in Leonardo, making him discover more about himself and his sexuality.

The film is a 2014 novel can be seen on Netflix and the short is available on Youtube

Pose

Set in the 1980s, the series addresses the baile da poca and we follow Blanca (MJ Rodriguez), a participant in LGBTQIA+ dances, who welcomes some people marginalized by society, such as the talented homeless dancer Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain) and the professional sex Angel (Indya Moore), who has fallen in love with a client.

Centered on Blanca’s life, this is a story of dance culture, the gay and trans community, the violent AIDS crisis, and the decline of capitalism. The plot sensitively explores the experiences of LGBTQIA+ people, especially trans people, delivering an exciting and little-seen plot to the public.

It is considered as the production with the greatest presence of transsexual actors. At the last Golden Globes, actress Michael Ja Rodriguez was the first trans woman to win a statuette, in addition to representation, a part of the profit from the production reverted to the community.

Excitingly, the drama series has three seasons and can be seen on Star.

Alex Strangelove

In light comedy, the film tells the story of Alex Truelove (Daniel Doheny), an exemplary high school senior. He has a great future ahead of him, but before graduating he wants to reach the final milestone of adolescence: losing his virginity to his girlfriend, Claire (Madeline Weinstein). Everything gets complicated when he meets Elliot (Antionio Marziale), a charming gay boy who unwittingly sets Alex on a journey of self-discovery.

The 2020 movie is a Netflix production.

Moonlight: under the moonlight

In “Moonlight: Under the Moonlight”, we follow three moments in the life of Chiron, a young black man living in a poor community in Miami. From childhood bullying, through the teenage identity crisis and the temptation of the world of crime and drugs, this is a poetic character study. In addition to the discovery as a black and homosexual man.

The drama is on HBO Max and won the Oscar for best picture in 2017.

my name ray

The protagonist of the film Ray (Elle Fanning), who was born a woman, but has never identified with the gender, and is preparing to undergo a reassignment surgery. Her mother Maggie (Naomi Watts) tries to find the best way to deal with the issue, but Ray’s gay grandmother Dolly (Susan Sarandon) refuses to accept the resolution and creates a family conflict.

The comedy is on HBO Max.

We Are Who We Are

In “We Are Who We Are”, young Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamon) live with their parents at an American military base near Venice, Italy. Fraser has just arrived at the scene and misses the friends he left behind in New York, his hometown. The fearless Caitlin has been living for years and already masters Italian. Together, they face the typical dramas of adolescence, such as friendship, first loves, identity construction and family conflicts.

The drama series has one season and is on HBO Max

Young Royals

In the series “Young Royals”, Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) must adjust to life at his prestigious boarding school, Hillerska, in order to preserve the image of the royal family. But he ends up developing a love interest in Simon (Omar Rudberg).

Both seasons bring a lot of drama and romance and are on Netflix.