Libertadores round of 16 starts this Tuesday; see games | liberators

Return matches are scheduled between the 5th and 7th of July. The decision, on October 29, will be in a single game in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Whoever advances to the quarterfinals will receive US$ 1.5 million (R$ 7.8 million at the current price).

Emelec vs Atlético-MG – 19:15, George Capwell

Where to watch: ESPN

ESPN Next opponent: Cerro Porteño or Palmeiras

Emelec finished second in Group A, the same as Palmeiras. Atlético-MG was the leader of Group D, with 11 points. It will be an unprecedented duel between the two teams in the competition. It is worth mentioning that, unlike the capital Quito, in Guayaquil there is no problem with altitude.

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors – 21:30, Neo Química Arena

Where to watch: SBT and Conmebol TV

SBT and Conmebol TV Next opponent: Tolima or Flamengo

The teams faced each other in the group stage, with a Corinthians victory and a draw. Boca took the lead in Group E, with ten points, one more than Corinthians. It will be the third meeting between the teams in the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The Argentines prevailed in 1991 and 2013. Timão took the tournament title in 2012 over Boca in the final.

Athletico vs Libertad – 21:30, Arena da Baixada

Where to watch: ESPN

ESPN Next opponent: Fortress or Students

Another duel between teams that faced each other in the group stage. The two were in Group B and scored ten points each, with Libertad taking first on goal difference. In direct confrontation, it was a victory for each side.

Cerro Porteño x Palmeiras – 19:15, La Olla

Where to watch: Conmebol TV

Conmebol TV Next opponent: Emelec or Atlético-MG

Owner of the best campaign and with 100% success, Palmeiras remained in Group A and enters as the great favorite for the third consecutive championship (fourth in total). Cerro passed in second place in Group G, with eight points. The teams have already faced each other in ten games in Libertadores, with four wins by Verdão, four draws and two wins by the Paraguayan team.

Talleres vs Colón – 19:15, Mario Alberto Kempes

Where to watch: ESPN

ESPN Next opponent: Velez or River Plate

One of the duels between Argentines in the round of 16. Talleres was the vice-leader of the Flamengo Group, while Colón came first in the group that had Cerro Porteño, Olímpia and Peñarol. Last year, the teams faced each other in the quarter-finals of the Argentine League Cup, with Colón winning on penalties.

Tolima vs Flamengo – 21:30, Manuel Murillo Toro

Where to watch: ESPN

ESPN Next opponent: Corinthians or Boca

Flamengo arrives undefeated and with the third best campaign in the first phase of Libertadores, with five wins and a draw. On the other hand, Tolima finished second in the Atlético-MG group, with victories over Galo, at Mineirão, and América-MG, at Independência.

Vélez vs River Plate – 21:30, José Amalfitani

Where to watch: Conmebol TV

Conmebol TV Next opponent: Talleres or Colón

Vélez was second in the bracket that Bragantino had and qualified with a rout in the last round against Estudiantes. River, on the other hand, had the second best campaign of the group stage, with five wins and one draw, taking the lead in Fortaleza’s bracket. The team also has the second best attack, behind only Palmeiras.

Fortaleza x Estudiantes – 21:30, Castelão

A debutant in the competition, Fortaleza qualified for the round of 16 with a historic 4-3 victory over Colo-Colo, away from home, in the last round of the group stage. He was second in the River Plate bracket. On the other hand, Estudiantes was the leader of Group C and has won the Libertadores four times in its history (1968, 1969, 1970 and 2009).