Love and Thunder cut out entire planets in the edit, says actress

Natalie Portman revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder ended up having entire planets cut in the editing room, and hopes to see that material reused at some point.

Recently, we had confirmation that the first version of the feature film was over 4 hours long, while the final one appears with only 1 hour and 59 minutes.

“The joy and sadness of a Taika Waititi project is that he creates so much material that the film could bring in an infinite number of things. This inevitably means that a lot of really amazing, fun, and moving comedy and drama scenes end up not surviving.”

told the collider (via ComicBook Resources).

“So a lot was left out. I mean, there are entire planets that aren’t there anymore.‎”

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding his ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.