Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman wants to crossover with Captain Marvel

The actress Natalie Portman said that he would like to act with another star of the MCU. According to her, the perfect partner for the mighty Thor, Jane Foster, would be none other than Carol Denvers (Brie Larson).

“I love Captain Marvel”Portman told Variety. “Brie [Larson] is a dear friend, so it would be fun. That would be cool.”

In Love and Thunder, Jane Foster reappears with Thor’s hammer and hence her powers. The actress celebrates the new phase of the character. “I feel so lucky. I’m glad this became part of Jane’s arc”said Portman. “I think it’s amazing that all kids have a variety of women they can identify with and there just isn’t one. I feel like I grew up where there was Wonder Woman or maybe Catwoman. There was a type of these characters, so now having this wide variety of personalities, different looks, different powers, allows everyone to imagine their potential.”

In his new movie, Thor must go through a midlife crisis in his 1500+ years. On his journey of self-discovery, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Canicer of the Gods.

The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt and Jaimie Alexander. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in cinemas in July 7, 2022.

