Lucio Flavio and Juninho project Botafogo’s debut in the Brazilian of Aspirants, Thursday: ‘I believe they will enter at a good level’

The B team of Botafogo adjusts the last details to make his debut in the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants this Thursday (30), at 15h, against Sport, at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro. Fogão’s under-23 team, a project implemented by John Textor, had a good pre-season and promises to fight for the competition title.

– We had a good time of preparation, we played some training games that were important for the athletes, they got into an interesting rhythm. I believe they will enter a good level. During this period, we had some athletes having an interesting participation, so much so that some were part of the main team. This is a nice job that the club has been trying to do. We hope that this can yield great results to Botafogo – said coach Lucio Flavio.

Due to the high number of injuries, Botafogo pulled several under-23 athletes for the last games in the Brasileirão, such as forwards Jeffinho and Daniel Cruz – who entered in the second half against Fluminense -, midfielder Breno and defender Lucas Mezenga .

Midfielder Juninho, captain of Botafogo’s under-20 squad last season, projected Glorioso’s debut in the Brazilian Championship.

– We are aware of the high expectations for the debut. Let’s go calm, we made a good preparation, it’s a new project of the club, we know that and we’re going strong to get the victory in the debut. It will be a difficult match, against a great team, but with our preparation, doing what Professor Lucio has been asking us to do, we will play a good game – said Juninho.

Watch the video on Botafogo TV: