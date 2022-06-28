Machine Gun Kelly says he tried to take his own life while on the phone with Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly admitted to dealing with problems related to mental health. In the documentary “Life in Pink”, the 32-year-old singer makes very personal and intimate revelations. One of the most impressive is even about a suicide attempt.

The case dates back to 2020. Machine Gun Kelly had just lost her father and was in a state of major depression. “I went to my dad’s apartment to clean and take things out. I had a strange contact with a neighbor who told me a series of things I didn’t want to hear”, begins to report the musician. “It pissed me off even more because I couldn’t sort it out inside of me. I couldn’t get out of my room and I started to be in a very, very, very, very black place.”

At the high, Megan Fox, with whom I was already in a relationship, I was in Bulgaria working on a film. Machine Gun Kelly was even more alone. “I started to have paranoia. I had this paranoia that someone was going to come along and kill me. I always slept with a gun next to my bed, and one day I freaked out.” reports. “I called Megan. She said to him: ‘You are not here for me’. He was in my room, making out with her, and he put the gun in my mouth. I screamed into the phone with the barrel of the gun in my mouth.” continues, saying that his girlfriend was unable to respond to such a moment. The situation only calmed down when the artist himself realized that something “wasn’t okay” with him.

In the documentary, Machine Gun Kelly reports that he always had the support of his girlfriend and daughter, casie, of 12 years. “They were by my side.” account, stating that it was there that he decided “give up drugs”. “Now my choice is happiness and my commitment to art”, highlights the singer, telling his story to reveal that there is a way out of a more difficult situation.

It also talks about the importance of having the right people by your side. “Megan is the sun for me – the one I turn around and gives me life, helps me grow”.