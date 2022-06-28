Madame Web: Emma Roberts joins new Spider-Man spin-off movie

Actress Emma Roberts, a recurring presence on the series “American Horror Story”, is the latest addition to the cast of “Madame Web”, a new film in the Spider-Man cinematic universe in development at Sony.

She joins Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades of Grey”), Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”), Celeste O’Connor (“Ghostbusters: Beyond”), Isabela Merced (“Dora and the Lost City”) and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”). But only Johnson has had his role (sort of) confirmed so far. She will live the Madame Web of the title. It is just not known which version of the character.

Created by Denny O’Neil (one of Batman’s best writers/editors) and John Romita Jr. (son of one of Spider-Man’s greatest designers) in 1980, Madame Webb was Cassandra Webb, a very old mutant, who suffered from a neuromuscular disease that left her paralyzed and blind. The loss of movement was compensated for by the development of psychic powers of telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition, allowing her to predict future events.

Cassandra Webb has also mentored different generations of Spider-Women, helping Jessica Drew, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and their granddaughter Charlotte Witter. The film should even use this connection to introduce other characters from the comics, which tends to be the case with the roles of the announced actresses.

Only Dakota Johnson is no more than 60 years old. Instead of filling the actress with makeup, it is very likely that she is not this Madame Web.

After all, by “dying” for the first time, Cassandra passed her powers – and her blindness – to an “heiress”: Julia Carpenter, Marvel’s second Spider-Woman.

In the comics, Julia also became a Madame Web and, thanks to her new powers, ended up becoming important for the connection between the characters of the different dimensions of the Spider-Verse. To top it off, she is still trained in martial arts by none other than Shang-Chi.

The detail is that the screenplay was written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, responsible for several cinematic disasters, including the failed movie “Morbius”, also set in Sony’s Spider-Man universe.

The direction is in charge of SJ Clarkson (from the series “Jessica Jones”) and there is still a known production schedule, which has been in development since 2019.