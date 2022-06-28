Man needs penile surgery after introducing a current into his urethra

(credit: Disclosure / Taipei Medical University)

A man was taken to hospital in New Taipei, Taiwan, after experiencing severe pain in his penis. At the unit, doctors discovered that he had introduced a stream of balls into the urethra during masturbation in order to intensify the pleasure. However, the man had to undergo a medical procedure of incision in the genitalia and reconstruction of the urethra.

According to information from Uol, he consulted on May 26 and the chain was stuck in the urethra. At a press conference, urologist Gao Weichang said the object did not slide out because of tension. The man described the pain he felt as “electric shocks”. Despite being delicate, the surgery was successful.

