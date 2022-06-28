Man shoots and kills employee for excess mayonnaise in sandwich

posted on 06/28/2022 11:59



(Credit: Reproduction/NBC News)

A 36-year-old man killed a 26-year-old woman and injured a 24-year-old after complaining that the sandwich he ate there was “too much mayonnaise”. The case took place in a Subway in the city of Atlanta, USA, last Saturday (26/6) and was reported by the American website NBC News.

After the attack, the two employees were taken to the hospital but the older one did not survive. Her five-year-old son was in the cafeteria when the crime took place.

According to local police, the other victim’s condition is serious.

To the TV channel FOX5, the owner told that the two employees had been working at the cafeteria for less than a month.

Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. commented on the incident to NBC. “It’s a tragic situation that shouldn’t have happened. It’s frustrating that we have a 26-year-old woman who is not among us. It frustrates me that we haven’t had an individual with a firearm who decided this was the answer to resolving a conflict over a sandwich,” he said.