Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling go roller skating in new set photos; see · Rolling Stone

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and other cast members were spotted rollerblading on the Barbie set

the footage of Barbie (2023) are in full swing, and of course the paparazzi have their eyes on the set of Greta Gerwig. In the last week, photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling cowboy dresses were released, driving the internet crazy with the costumes of the most famous dolls in the world.

This time, new images emerged with other actors in the cast. margot and gosling left cowboy hats aside to invest in skates! In a colorful gym outfit, which references one of the doll’s 1990s editions, titled “Barbie Hot Skatin.”

+++ READ MORE: Barbie: Cast with Margot Robbie, premiere and everything we know about Greta Gerwig’s film [LISTA]

In other images, Will Ferrell and America Ferrera also appear on skates. a video of Robbie skating and acting was also publicized by a passing fan. Check out the main records:

i can’t believe how perfect they are! so excited for them to bring these beloved characters to life 💖 pic.twitter.com/m6vjNmsNhd — bethany (@fiImgal) June 28, 2022

it’s giving this 1994 Hot Skatin Barbie!! pic.twitter.com/8oe1LDdIkQ — DANIEL (@kudanielz) June 28, 2022

THEY’RE TRYING TO CATCH BARBIE OMG pic.twitter.com/n0awq1w7fO — bethany (@fiImgal) June 27, 2022

In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the cast of the feature also has other big names, such as Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae and Dua Lipa. the debut of Barbie is scheduled for July 21, 2023.

+++ READ MORE: Barbie: What to expect from the live-action film with Margot Robbie?

Simu Liu shaved her entire body for role in Barbie

movie from Greta Gerwig, Barbie (2023) has a cast full of big names, such as Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa and Simu Liu — who revealed that he shaved his entire body for the role in the feature film.

In an interview with The Independentthe actor of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) reported that she needed to shave her entire body to Barbie, and added, “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life.”

+++ READ MORE: Barbie: Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey in the same cast drives Twitter crazy; understand

In addition, he revealed that he has a “new admiration” for the “incredibly brave women” who usually shave each month. Depilation for paper in Barbie it made perfect sense, after all, dolls don’t usually have fur.