Margot Robbie becomes a figure skater Barbie for a movie: see the reference!

Paparazzi managed to take pictures of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling like Barbie and Ken on the movie set “Barbie”. Filming is taking place in Venice, California. The photos are from Monday (27/6) and show margot with the skater Barbie look.

THE “Hot Skating Barbie” is an edition of the Matel doll launched in the 1990s. The character’s costume is very close to the one used by margot on the movie set. It’s the same aesthetic.

What is known about the movie “Barbie”?

“Barbie” will be played by the actress Margot Robbie, who is also the film’s producer. A curiosity is that Ryan Gosling almost missed out on the movie. The first time he was asked to play Ken, he declined because he had other projects at the same time. But as the schedule “Barbie” delayed, he was eventually able to join the cast.

Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Nicola Coughlan, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Ncuti Gatwa and Ariana Greenblatt are part of the cast. The direction is Greta Gerwigthe same as “Little Women” and “Lady Bird: Time to Fly”.

It is also known that music “Barbie”, of the group water, will not be used in the movie. The information was passed to Variety by the entrepreneur Ulrich Møller-Jørgensenwho takes care of the vocalist’s career Aqua Lene Nystrøm.

The reason the song is not used in the film is simple. O aqua and Mattel, which owns the rights to the Barbie brand, faced a legal battle for years, and remorse remained. When the song broke in 1997, Mattel wasn’t pleased. Company executives feared the song could harm the brand. Therefore, they filed a lawsuit in court, claiming that “Barbie Girl” it featured a promiscuous version of the doll, with suggestive lyrics and clip.

The premiere is announced for July 21, 2023 in the United States.