Maverick’ is the biggest debut of the year

Top Gun: Maverick is officially the most successful film of his career. Tom Cruise. The actor’s latest project, made by Joseph Kosinskisurpassed the one billion dollar mark in box office receipts, translating into around 944 million euros.

In addition, the sequel to the 1986 cult classic, directed by Tony Scott, is the biggest movie opening of the year. Competing directly with Dr. Stranger: Multiverse of Madnessanother one of the great blockbusters of the year, Maverick has been outperforming at the box office, with the film from Marvel raising around €895 million so far.

Top Gun: Maverick thus managed to overcome Mission Impossible: Fallout, now having the prestige of being the most successful film in Tom Cruise’s career, in terms of tickets sold. The 2018 action classic, which at the time was considered the example of blockbuster perfect, grossed 748 million euros worldwide, and now has to settle for a respectful second place in the box office of Tom Cruise’s career.

In terms of branding, Maverick has been a success all over the world, with the United States, United Kingdom and Japan being the countries that contributed most to the financial success of this feature film. In addition, the film’s premiere in South Korea, where Cruise is very cherished, and the project’s return to several theaters across the United States, made the film hit the $1 billion barrier a little earlier. than expected.

According to data released by the paramount, over 16% of US viewers have seen this film twice, and 4% have been to movie theaters four or more times to see the film.

As far as Portugal is concerned, Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest hit of the yearwith about 480 thousand tickets sold yet.