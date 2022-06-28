Meet Mr. Happy Face, the “World’s Ugliest Dog”







Mr Happy Face was adopted by his owner in 2021, when the puppy was in an animal shelter Photo: Instagram/@jenedabenally / Alto Astral

That we all love a puppy, there’s no denying it! And in general these doguinhos, they look adorable, don’t they? But are you prepared to fall in love with “ugliest dog in the world“? So it is!

This title officially belongs to the puppy “Mr. Happy Face” — or, in Portuguese translation, Senhor Cara Feliz — winner of the competition. The ugliest dog in the world is 17 years old, belongs to the Chinese crested breed and was adopted from a shelter.

According to Jeneda Benally, owner of Mr. Happy Face, he was rescued after living for years in the home of a person who had compulsive hoarding disorder. She defines him as a “abuse and neglect survivor dog“.

“When I met him, he was the happiest creature I had ever known. He clung to me and chose me. I swore that on that day, he would be so loved that he would never remember how horrible his previous life had been.” doggy lady.

The tutor also commented on the life expectancy by Mr. Happy Face after adoption. When adopted in August 2021, the shelter reported that the puppy had several illnesses and could only live for three months. However, almost a year later — of much love, affection and care — Mr. Happy Face not only dodged his fate, but also won the world’s ugliest dog competition. Warrior, right?

The ugliest dog competition in the world

Held annually for at least 50 years in California, the world’s ugliest dog competition has been held in person again after the pandemic. And while it may seem offensive at first, the award “celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique.” The event also drives pet adoption, instead of the purchase. In addition to the trophy, Mr Happy Face, who was the winner of the last edition, also won a cash prize of more than 7,800 reais (US$1,500).

Despite having won as the “ugliest dog in the world”, Mr Happy Face is very warrior, right? In addition to having an amazing history, the puppy also likes to sleep, snore, make noises in his sleep and make strange sounds when he is happy. Long live the ugliest (and cutest) puppy in the world!