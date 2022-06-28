Meet the alternate ending of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is the second film centered on the Master of the Mystical Arts, the film was released in May in Brazilian cinemas. In a recent interview with Comicbook, the film’s screenwriter, Michael Waldron, revealed an alternate ending that almost became the definitive ending.

a surprising ending

In the ending that was shown to the entire world, Doctor Strange from Earth-616 crosses the multiverse to find his variant, Doctor Strange Sinister, who is fully corrupted with the Darkhold’s magic. The two fight and the Sinister Stranger is killed, Stephen returns to his universe and the third eye is opened. Then the sorceress Clea, played by actress Charlize Tharon, arrives to inform him that he has caused a raid.

During the interview, Michael reveals the following ending:

“Stranger gets trapped in that universe [de incursão] … and then [Sinistro Estranho] turns around and the third eye opens.”

Doctor Strange Image: Hello Nerd

At the end of the final scene, the remarkable laugh of Vincent Prince, narrator of the video clip, would echo. thrillerby the king of pop, Michael Jackson.

A movie to be enjoyed over and over again

The production features the impeccable performance of Benedict Cumberbatch, giving life to the Master of the Mystic Arts, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, and Rachel McAdams, as nurse Cristine Palmer, Stephen Stranger’s great love.

The production also features Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier.

The multiverse doesn’t stop, Thor: Love and Thunder opens on July 7 in Brazilian cinemas, but if you want to see Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the film is available on Disney+.