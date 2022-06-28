Menstrual cycle app promises incognito mode after abortion decision in the US – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

After the US Supreme Court ruling that removed legal protections for abortion, many people began to worry about their menstrual cycle recording apps. The fear is that the information could be used in lawsuits against those who resort to the practice. One of the most famous apps of this type, Flo, has announced that it intends to implement an incognito mode.

Flo menstrual cycle tracking app (Image: Handout / Flo)

It’s not yet known how Flo’s incognito mode will work, let alone when it will be released. The company said only that the feature will remove personal identity from the account. So, theoretically, no one could identify to whom those data belong.

Privacy experts began warning about the use of menstrual cycle tracking apps when a draft US Supreme Court ruling was leaked. They call attention to sharing data with other entities.

Flo has even had problems with this. In 2019, a report by the Wall Street Journal revealed that the app shared sensitive data with Google, Facebook and others. Among the information were details about menstrual cycles and attempts to conceive. The company made an agreement with the US Federal Trade Commission in 2021 and went on to obtain explicit consent to share such data.

Competitor shoots but may not be so safe

Meanwhile, another app in the category saw a big increase. Stardust topped Apple’s US App Store after promising to encrypt data so it can’t be accessed by the government.

However, not all data is safe. An analysis of TechCrunch found that when logging in with the phone number, it is shared with a data analytics company. According to the report, this would be enough to allow prosecutors to demand that the company hand over the data.

The founder of Stardust guarantees that this tool will be disabled in the next update of the app.

This, however, may not be enough. The app’s privacy policy says it may collect device, activity, and location data. The document also states that the company can deliver anonymized data when required by law or justice.

With data: Engadget, TechCrunch.