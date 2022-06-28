Microsoft Begins Making Changes to Xbox Payments System

Big changes coming around!

In a publication on its official website, Microsoft begins to make Xbox payment system changes.

According to the report, a new update is expected to be released to insiders of the Omega level, and will feature a new interface for adding, removing and editing payment methods. Unfortunately, we don’t know if it’s already possible to buy games in installments, a long-awaited feature that received a survey on the Xbox Insider hub.

In addition, the new update for insiders of the Omega level contains only a few other bug fixes and improvements. Check out:

