Milton Neves takes Palmeiras as favorite in Libertadores and nudges Abel: “It’s getting to be known”

After beating São Paulo, last Monday (20), in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras begins to create a sequence in the “drought”, with two matches without a win. The defeat in the first round of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, also against rivals from São Paulo, and the recent draw in the last round of the Brasileirão, 2-2, against Avaí, drew criticism from the fans and the press.

With great prestige in alviverde, the work of Abel Ferreira is not questioned in the slightest by the board, but exponents of the press start to “poke” the Portuguese coach. After his statement in the post-game interview against Avaí, when he said that “ opponents give their lives” against Palmeiras, the coach was criticized by journalist Milton Neves in his column on UOL Esporte this Monday (27).

“He’s not 100% right”, began the journalist, when talking about Abel Ferreira’s statement. “Verdão, so studied by opponents, is starting to become popular,” he said. In addition, he pointed out that the Palestrina team had “great luck in stoppage time against São Paulo”, in reference to the comeback victory at the end of the game, the last Palmeiras triumph of the season. For him, Abel will have to reinvent himself.

“Of course you remember that, at the beginning of the ‘Abel Ferreira Era’, the alviverde team played almost exclusively on the counterattack”, said Milton Neves, stating that Verdão will have to change once again. In addition, he stated that, with the arrival of Luis Suárez at River Plate, Palmeiras is no longer the favorite for the Libertadores title and is overtaken by the Argentines.