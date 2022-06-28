Missile hits busy shopping mall in Ukraine, leaving dead and injured | Ukraine and Russia

More than a thousand people were in a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk, Ukraine, when the building was hit by Russian missiles on Monday (27). At least 16 people died and 59 were injured, according to Ukrainian Emergency Services data.

Local governor Dmytro Lunin confirmed the attack.

The city of Kremenchuk is an industrial city of 217,000 (prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24) and is located on the Dnipro River in the Poltava region and is the site of Ukraine’s largest oil refinery.

Governor Lunin wrote on Telegram that 21 people were hospitalized and 29 received first aid without hospitalization.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said there were serious injuries after the missile attack on the city of Kremenchuk.

According to Zelensky, the mall had more than a thousand civilians inside its premises.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “it is impossible to imagine the number of casualties” and stressed that the site did not pose “any danger to the Russian army”.

“No strategic value. Just people’s attempt to live a normal life, which irritates the occupiers so much,” he said.

Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, said Russia could have had three motives for the attack.

“The first, without a doubt, is to sow panic, the second is… to destroy our infrastructure, and the third is… to raise the stakes to get the civilized West back to the table to talk.” he said.