MIUI 13.5: see Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones that should receive

One of the companies that sells the most cell phones in the world, Xiaomi is already preparing the launch of the MIUI 13.5, your next Android-based interface. The software is currently available in beta and continues to receive updates in tests, but the full edition should be released in the second half of the year, possibly between September and December.
While the company has not revealed official details about the availability of the full version of MIUI 13.5, it is already possible to have an idea of which devices will be compatible with the brand’s new interface. The specialized website XiaomiUI listed all the phones that should receive the update, including Xiaomi, Poco and Redmi models.
According to information compiled by the Phone World, MIUI 13.5 promises to bring major security improvements to Xiaomi’s mobile interface. In addition to improving the management of files and permissions, the novelty will make it easier to browse the system anonymously, ensuring a more private experience for the user.
Smartphones that should not receive MIUI 13.5
Like every major system update, MIUI 13.5 won’t come to all phones. Some modern and popular models of the brand should be left out of the update, according to information collected by XiaomiUI.
See below the list of phones that should not be updated to MIUI 13.5, which includes popular devices like Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 9A.
- Mi 9 / 9 SE / 9 Lite / 9 Pro
- Mi 9T / Mi 9T Pro
- Mi CC9 / Mi CC9 Meitu
- Redmi K20 / K20 Pro / K20 Pro Premium
- Redmi Note 8 / Note 8T / Note 8 Pro
- Redmi 9A / 9AT / 9i / 9C
- POCO C3 / C31
Xiaomi phones compatible with MIUI 13.5
See below for the full list of devices that can be upgraded to MIUI 13.5, according to details compiled by XiaomiUI. It is important to note that the manufacturer has not yet confirmed the list. Therefore, changes may occur in the final selection until the release of the full version of MIUI 13.5.
In addition to the listed devices, the update should also arrive for future models that have not yet been presented and may arrive in the coming months, such as the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12T.
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12X
- Xiaomi 12 Ultra
- Xiaomi 12S
- Xiaomi 12S Pro
- Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimension Edition
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi Mi 11 LE
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi 11i
- Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi MIX 4
- Xiaomi MIX FOLD
- Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2
- Xiaomi Civi
- Xiaomi Civi 1S
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10S
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
Redmi phones compatible with MIUI 13.5
- Redmi Note 11
- Redmi Note 11 5G
- Redmi Note 11 SE
- Redmi Note 11 4G
- Redmi Note 11T 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
- Redmi Note 11S
- Redmi Note 11S 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10 Lite
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 10T 5G
- Redmi Note 10T Japan
- Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9 4G
- Redmi Note 9 5G
- Redmi Note 9T 5G
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Redmi K50
- Redmi K50 Pro
- Redmi K50 Gaming
- Redmi K50i
- Redmi K50i Pro
- Redmi K40S
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40 Pro+
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K40 Gaming
- Redmi K30S Ultra
- Redmi K30 Ultra
- Redmi K30 4G
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- Redmi 10X 4G
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi 10C
- redmi 10A
- Redmi 10 Power
- redmi 10
- Redmi 10 (India)
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Redmi 10 Prime 2022
- redmi 10 2022
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi 9 Power
- redmi 9
- Redmi 9 Prime
- Redmi Note 11E
- Redmi Note 11E Pro
- Redmi Note 11T Pro
- Redmi Note 11T Pro+
Poco phones compatible with MIUI 13.5
- POCO M2
- POCO M2 Reloaded
- POCO M3
- POCO M4 Pro 4G
- POCO M4 5G
- POCO X4 Pro 5G
- POCO M2 Pro
- POCO M4 Pro 5G
- POCO M3 Pro 5G
- POCO X2
- POCO X3 NFC
- POCO X3
- POCO X3 Pro
- POCO X3 GT
- POCO X4 GT
- POCO X4 GT Pro
- POCO F4
- POCO F3
- POCO F3 GT
- POCO C40
- POCO C40+