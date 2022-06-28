More than 40 found dead in US truck | World

More than 40 people were found dead in a truck near the city of San Antonio, in the state of Texas, in the United States, this Monday (27).
Governor Greg Abbott said there are 42 dead.
The initial hypothesis is that the victims are immigrants, according to the “New York Times”. It is believed that everyone on the trailer entered the US illegally.
In addition to the dead, 12 others were found alive and taken to hospitals in the region, according to local government officials.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that the Mexican consul is heading to the scene and that the nationality of the victims is unknown.
The truck was near a railroad track and a lot of abandoned cars.
San Antonio police are searching for the driver of the vehicle. Apparently, he abandoned the truck. The US Department of Homeland Security took over the investigation.
Police vehicles near the truck where more than 40 bodies were found in the US, on June 27, 2022 — Photo: Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters
It is not yet known how the people died. There is a heat wave in this region of Texas – this Monday, it was recorded temperature of 39.4ºC.