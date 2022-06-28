Mozilla Firefox 102 arrives with few new features; check all

Mozilla has released version 102 of Firefox for Linux, macOS and Windows. Among the highlights of this release are the focus on simply improving navigation and support for Geoclue on Linux — a service that provides geolocation when requested by certain websites.

Overall, the browser enhances the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature by adding support for subtitles, including support for video streaming services such as Dailymotion, Disney+ Hotstar, Funimation, and HBO Max. This will allow the user to continue watching a movie or series in the small window while checking emails or viewing a page in a new tab.

Another addition is the refinement of the PDF reading mode when using High Contrast mode. This is an accessibility tool for those who have difficulty seeing certain colors, but it didn’t have as much contrast as it does now.

Changes for the devs

For those who are developers, Mozilla has brought a set of interesting news. One is support for filtering style sheets in the Style Editor tab of Developer Tools.

There was also support for the CSP (Content-Security-Policy) policy, an important security improvement. This is a standard introduced to prevent cross-site scripting and various types of attacks, such as code injection resulting from the execution of malicious content in the context of a web page.

These were other tweaks for software developers:

Disables the default and method by default;

Moves the Firefox-only property behind a preference and makes the API used to insert and remove CSS, run scripts, or manage the registration of content scripts available for Manifest V2 extensions;

Adds support for TransformStreams.wasm-unsafe-evalIDBMutableFileIDBFileHandleIDBFileRequestIDBDatabase.createMutableFile()Window.sidebarscripting;

Implements a new corporate policy and corresponding preference about:config to force Firefox to initially place downloaded files in a subfolder of the operating system’s temporary folder instead of storing them in the configured download folder: StartDownloadsInTempDirectorybrowser.download.start_downloads_in_tmp_dir.

Firefox 102 arrives about a month after the previous version and doesn’t bring that many new features. With a shortened release cycle, Mozilla developers guarantee regular additions, but are short on time to bring out really interesting improvements.

The stable version for Windows and macOS users should be automatically released for users starting tomorrow (28). If you still don’t have Firefox downloaded, you’ll need to do it directly from the Mozilla website.