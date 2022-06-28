Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram Star in Apple TV+ Series

The Lady in the Lake series, in addition to having Natalie Portman in the lead role, received a strong reinforcement with one of the stars of Obi-Wan Kenobi: Moses Ingram. The actress will play the character Cleo Sherwood, who belonged to Lupita Nyong’o and was later dropped. The revelation was made by the production of Apple TV +.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to belonging to the Star Wars universe now, Moses was also quite successful in another series. Even for her role in The Queen’s Gambit, on Netflix, the professional even took home an Emmy award. That is, added to the talent of the protagonist, this has everything to work out.

Multiprojects by Natalie Portman

In addition to arriving in Thor: Love and Thunder early next month, Natalie Portman will also appear on the small screen in Lady in the Lake. She will play the character Maddie Schwartz in the middle of Baltimore in the 60s, investigating a heinous crime that will put her against the wall and facing all her limits. The series does not yet have a scheduled premiere date, but news should arrive soon.

