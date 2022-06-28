Natalie Portman Never Thought She’d Be The Mighty Thor

Natalie Portman commented in an interview that she never imagined that at some point she would play the Mighty Thor.

The actress played astrophysicist Jane Foster for the first time in 2011’s Thor and again in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. But it wasn’t until December 2014 that Marvel Comics gave the powers of Thor to the Jane Foster of the comics.

“I never imagined it,” Portman said when asked if she thought she would ever take on the role of Thor. “I was really excited about the idea of ​​playing an astrophysicist in a movie of this size. I thought it was such a cool opportunity to play. “ “And then the comic book that had this idea of ​​Jane becoming the Mighty Thor was published in 2014. So it was several years after I started to be a part of the movie. So that’s when the idea started to emerge.”

SEE MORE

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.