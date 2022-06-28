Natalie Portman wants to crossover with Captain Marvel Rolling Stone

Actress thinks Jane Foster and Carol Danvers crossover ‘would be cool’ to see in Marvel

since the launch of The Avengers (2012), the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) went on to make several crossovers between the characters of the franchise. Now, Natalie Portmaninterpreter of Jane Foster/Mighty Thorwants to see a partnership of her character with the heroine Carol Denvers/captain marvel (Brie Larson) after Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I love the captain marvel,” said the actress during an interview with Variety. “brie is a dear friend, so it would be fun. That would be cool.” For the first time in MCU, Jane Foster will not just be the love interest of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and gain powers in love and thunderbut marvel studios has not yet revealed how this happens.

Natalie Portman also celebrated her new phase in the franchise: “I feel so lucky. I’m happy that this has become part of the arc of Jane. I think it’s amazing that all kids have a variety of women they can relate to and there just isn’t one. I feel like I grew up where there was Wonder Woman or maybe the Cat Woman.”

There was a type of these characters, so now having this wide variety of personalities, different looks, different powers, allows everyone to imagine their potential.

What is the story of Thor: Love and Thunder?

The synopsis says: “Thor: Love and Thundergives marvel studiosfind the God of thunder on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – the search for inner peace. But the reform of Thor is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor ask for help from King Valkyriein korg and the ex-girlfriend Jane Fosterwhich – to the surprise of Thor – inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnirand is called the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the butcher of the gods and stop him before it’s too late.”

