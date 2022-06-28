NATO to put 300,000 troops on high alert after Russian threat

THE nato pledged on Monday to drastically increase the number of troops it maintains in “high level of readiness” in response to the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to the alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, the number of soldiers on high alert is expected to jump from 40,000 to 300,000 in the coming months.

The NATO leader’s announcement came on the eve of a summit meeting of the alliance, in Madrid, from Tuesday to Thursday, which should define important aspects of NATO’s position on Ukraine and the future of the partnership between member countries. Stoltenberg called the step the “biggest collective defense and deterrence review since the Cold War”.

Change

Transforming NATO’s rapid response force, which numbers about 40,000 troops, is just one way the alliance aims to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Under the plans, the alliance will also transfer ammunition stockpiles and other supplies to Eastern Europe, a transition that is expected to be completed in 2023.

In Madrid, the allies will also discuss plans to strengthen borders with Belarus and Russia, outline a new force model, announce funding and publish a “strategic pact” for the coming years, according to NATO diplomats.

The last time the alliance published this type of strategic document, in 2010, ties with Russia were friendlier. The latest version “will make it clear that allies regard Moscow as the most significant and direct threat,” Stoltenberg said.

Sweden and Finland

NATO countries will also debate Sweden and Finland’s membership applications. So far, Turkey has blocked the countries’ proposals, accusing both of harboring “terrorist” groups – as the Turks refer to Kurdish separatists.

Both Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said last week they would try to convince Turkey to change its mind and accept the two countries’ entry before the Madrid summit.

N, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, confirmed meetings with both Magdalena and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. Stoltenberg, however, tried to lower expectations of a deal. “It’s too early to say what kind of progress we can make,” he said.

See too

requirements

Erdogan demands an end to the blockade on Swedish and Finnish arms exports to Turkey, in place since the Turkish military intervention in northern Syria in October 2019, the tightening of Sweden’s anti-terror legislation and the extradition of several people that Ankara describes. like terrorists.

The Madrid summit must be dominated by the Ukraine war. Despite NATO’s commitment to the defense of Ukrainians, the alliance intends to offer only non-lethal aid, as its members do not want to risk a direct confrontation with Russia.

NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe, close to Russia’s border, was precisely the reason given by Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine in February. Therefore, the increase in numbers should not be welcomed in Moscow, let alone the news that alliance members have increased their military spending.

Voltage

According to figures released this week by NATO, defense spending among its 30 members is expected to rise by 1.2% in real terms this year, the slowest growth rate in eight successive years of growth.





By 2022, nine countries are expected to exceed the target of 2% of GDP in military spending, led by Greece with 3.76% and the USA with 3.47%. The UK ranks sixth with 2.12%, spending slightly below the previous two years. France will spend 1.9% of GDP and Germany 1.44%.