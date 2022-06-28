Netflix releases rehearsal with cast of The Umbrella Academy

Announcing the 3rd season of The Umbrella Academywhich is already in its catalogue, the Netflix released a photo shoot with the cast of the series.

Season 3 has new 10 hour-long episodes with the returns of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Justin H.Min, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, David Casteneda, Emmy-Raver-Lampman and Robert Sheehan.

The new one will have new characters and new actors who will join the cast. Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Cazzie David as Jayme, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei and Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the popular comic books and graphic novels by Gerard Way (from the band My Chemical Romance), illustrated by the Brazilian Gabriel Bá and published by Dark Horse Comics.

The Umbrella Academy has its first 3 seasons available on Netflix.

