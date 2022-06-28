Netflix releases season 3 preview

THE Netflix released, this Monday (6), an exclusive preview of the 3rd season of “The Umbrella Academy”. The dissemination of the content was part of the program for the first day of the geeked weekwhich focused on series on the platform – including future releases.

Today, Netflix decided to highlight the news of some titles; among them, “The Umbrella Academy”. With only 16 days left for the new season to arrive, the platform decided to give fans a taste.

In the exclusive scene released today, it is possible to follow a part of the plot: after some confusion in the timeline, the Hargreeves brothers end up being “replaced” and losing their home to the Sparrow Academyanother version of umbrella.

So, they find shelter in the so-called Obsidian Hotel. See the full preview:

‘The Umbrella Academy’ wins panel at Netflix’s Geeked Week 2022

In addition to the release of a new scene, Netflix broadcast an exclusive panel with part of the cast of the series. The actors were present Tom Hopper; David Castaneda; Emmy Raver-Lampman; Aidan Gallagher; Justin H. Min and Genesis Rodriguez. The conversation was led by Felicia Day.

For half an hour, the cast interacted and talked about their characters, plot news, and more. Other previews of the 3rd season of the show were also included in the panel. Check out the full chat:

The third part of “The Umbrella Academy” arrives on the streaming service on June 22nd.

The main cast will be back on the show with their characters. O cast it’s composed by Elliot Page (who lives Victor); Aidan Gallagher (the Number Five); Colm Feore (Reginald); David Castaneda (Diego); Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison); Ritu Aya (Lila); Robert Sheehan (Klaus) and Tom Hopper (Luther).

