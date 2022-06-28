Netflix should suspend technology that improves loading of 4K videos, says Justice – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Last week, the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice decided to reinstate an injunction that determines that Netflix must suspend the use of a patented video compression technology. According to DivX, an American software developer, the streaming giant is violating one of its patents by using the tool in Brazil without a proper license.

Netflix (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

The decision was made by the judges of the 24th Civil Chamber of the TJ of Rio de Janeiro. Netflix has until last Friday, June 24, to stop using DivX’s patented technology. If the streaming company does not respect the injunction, a daily fine of BRL 50,000 was determined.

We’re talking about a high-resolution video compression technology, used to deliver better quality streaming and “stutter-free” loading of files in Ultra HD and 4K formats. However, DivX believes that Netflix is ​​using its patented feature in Brazil without having a license to do so.

The case began last year, when the Brazilian court authorized the first injunction, ordering Netflix to discontinue the use of DivX technology. However, the streaming company offered a guarantee of BRL 10 million during the process. At the time, the offer was accepted and the injunction was temporarily overturned. Now, the accusation has been resumed in the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro.

DivX’s patent is also recognized in China and the United States. In Brazil, video compression technology is protected by a 2018 patent, registered with the INPI (National Institute of Industrial Property).

Netflix on TV (Image: David Balev/Unsplash)

Netflix’s defense is contradictory

As pointed out by the judges and DivX’s lawyer, Netflix’s defense is contradictory. The company claimed that it does not use the technology patented by the software developer. However, the streaming platform also says that suspending the use of DivX’s compression tool would bring “enormous losses”. Therefore, the Court understood that the company’s discourse is “sometimes ambiguous”.

In addition to the contradiction pointed out, professors from research centers at USP, UFRJ, PUC-Rio, UERJ and UFF presented technical opinions in favor of the accusation. They pointed out that Netflix is ​​actually using DivX compression technology for broadcasts in Brazil.

So far, Netflix has not commented on the case. Carlos Aboim, the lawyer representing DivX, assured that the process will not harm Brazilian users of the platform.

With information: The Globe