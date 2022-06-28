New MacBook Pro with M2 entry has slower SSD, tests show – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE apple launched a new 13 inch MacBook Pro with the processor Apple M2 at WWDC 2022. Even so, that doesn’t mean that everything has gotten better: the entry-level notebook has a slower SSD than the previous generation. This is what the tests carried out by YouTube channels show Max Tech and Created Tech.

MacBook Pro with Apple M2 kept the look, but brings slower SSD (Image: Disclosure / Apple)

The analysis revolves around the entry-level model of the notebook, which has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of space. To make the comparison, the channels used Blackmagic’s Disk Speed ​​Test app. If not, the software checks the read and write speeds of storage components.

Let’s start with the channel tests Max Tech, presented by Vadim Yuryev. In their tests, the 2020 model offered almost twice the reading speed compared to the app. The situation is similar when checking the write speed:

Model reading speed writing speed MacBook Pro with Apple M1 2,900 MB/s 2,215 MB/s MacBook Pro with Apple M2 1,446 MB/s 1,463 MB/s Variation -50.1% -33.9%

The comparison did not stop there. Yuryev also took apart the notebook and noted that Apple only put a 256GB NAND memory, for storage, in the computer announced during WWDC 2022. The 2020 model, in turn, has two 128GB NAND chips that add up to 256GB. .

But this is not the only channel that has noticed the difference in their reviews. The profile Created Tech also noted that 2022 MacBook Pro SSD is slower than 2020 edition storage module. And again, when disassembling computer, youtuber found only 256GB NAND memory in new generation instead of two.

MacBook Pro with M1 (left) has two NAND memories while the model with M2 (right) only has one chip (Image: Reproduction/Max Tech/YouTube)

Well, the problem is beyond annoying. After all, what good is launching a notebook with a more powerful processor if the consumer loses in SSD reading and writing speed? However, this behavior doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Apple put a slower SSD in the 2019 MacBook Air compared to the 2018 model.

However, there is good news in this story: apparently, only the 256 GB model is affected by the reduction. According to Aaron Zollo of the channel zollotech, the MacBook Pro with Apple M2 and 512 GB of storage showed similar results to the variant with Apple M1. Tests were also performed with the Disk Speed ​​Test application.

That is, if you want a MacBook Pro with Apple M2 that has an SSD with the same standards as the previous generation, you will have to pay a little more. And, of course, in Brazil, this game is a little more expensive than expected, according to the prices of the brand’s virtual store:

8GB RAM and 256GB SSD: BRL 14,499;

BRL 14,499; 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD: BRL 16,499.

The computer began to be sold in Brazil on the 17th.

