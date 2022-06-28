Nothing Ear 1: earphone with transparent design is 31% off on AliExpress

For those who would like to try Nothing Ear 1, AliExpress is offering the wireless earphone at 31% cheaper price (direct offer link).

The wireless headset is the first product launched by the new Nothing brand, founded by the Swedish Carl Pei – known for being the co-founder and former director of China’s One Plus. The company is also expected to launch its first smartphone in July, the Nothing Phone 1.

The Nothing Ear 1 is considered one of the lightest and most comfortable headphones on the market – weighing in at 4.7 grams and having an ergonomic design. It includes noise-canceling modes, an IPX4 water and sweat-resistance rating, as well as fast and wireless charging technology.

The headphones have an autonomy of about 5 hours of continuous playback and a capacity of up to 34 hours with the charging case. Despite the format reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods, Nothing’s gadget draws attention for its transparent look, being possible to see the components inside.

In addition, Nothing Ear 1 features Clear Voice technology, which uses three high-definition microphones and algorithms to isolate and amplify the voice during calls. The technology even works outdoors and in winds of up to 40 km/h.

Currently, Nothing Ear 1 is not officially sold in Brazil, but it is possible to import it through marketplaces, such as AliExpress, for example. As for the price, at the time of writing this article, the product is sold on AliExpress with values ​​between R$ 471.66 and 488.11, depending on the color of the headset and case chosen.

Click here to learn more about the product!