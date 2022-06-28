Nubank announces new exclusive silver card for PJ accounts

Nubank announced this Tuesday (28) its new credit and debit card aimed exclusively at CNPJ accounts. According to the company, the card – now in silver color – aims to facilitate financial management and corporate purchases of MEIs, self-employed and small entrepreneurs.

With the new card, users will be able to put the company name on the front, with the possibility of even adding special characters. In addition, the front will be silver and the back will be purple, a solution designed to facilitate the differentiation between personal and corporate cards.

The Nubank CNPJ card also has free issuance, zero annual fee and access to the Mastercard Surpreenda platform – in which the user accumulates points that can be converted into exclusive benefits with each transaction.

Who can have the card?

The bank explains that all new PJ cards will ship in the new model soon. But while the moment has not officially arrived, people who want to have the card in advance need to meet the following requirements:

If your current PJ card (purple) is about to expire;

If you have never applied for a PJ Account Card;

If your card has been stolen, stolen or lost.

To apply for the silver card, it is necessary to have the updated version of the Nubank application.