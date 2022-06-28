Nubank opens 30 vacancies: See how to apply

Despite the job freeze at most startups, Nubank is hiring. In an interview with Estadão, the CEO and founder of Nubank, David Vélez, said that he is investing in employees and that the startup must continue with the hiring.

At the moment, more than 30 opportunities are open for the areas of technology, products and finance. In addition, there are exclusive vacancies for blacks and PCDs.

In this way, to see all available positions and to apply, just access the Nubank careers website or the LinkedIn page.

Other vacancies available

Next, we selected other companies with open selection processes. Check out:

Anima Education

Ânima Educação has 14 remote work spots for the legal and administrative sectors. Applications are open until the end of June and can be done through the website.

Thus, the opportunities available require a complete higher education course and knowledge of the Office Package, in addition to benefits such as meal vouchers, medical and dental assistance.

two. Brazil Bitcoin

The platform that trades cryptocurrencies has three spots available for the technology and marketing sectors.

The benefits offered are transportation vouchers, meal vouchers and salary compatible with the market. In addition, the vacancy model is hybrid and the workplace is in Morumbi-SP.

Applications are made using the following forms:

3. radix

The technology and engineering multinational has over 150 vacancies (in the remote model) available. Opportunities are for data engineering, design and software development.

In addition, Radix offers Gympass, health and dental plans, home office assistance, corporate university and career plans. To register, just access the website.

4. nstech

The logistics and mobility startup has 150 remote and hybrid jobs available in São Paulo, Pernambuco and Santa Catarina.

The vacancies are in the areas of operations, products, technology and finance. To apply, the candidate must access the nstech careers website.

5. Bloxs Investments

Bloxs has opportunities in the areas of technology and communication and the work model is hybrid, in São Paulo.

Interested candidates can apply through the website.

6. Affirmative jobs at QuintoAndar

The real estate company has 40 open positions in technology, exclusively for women. In addition, there are open selection processes for blacks and people with disabilities in the administrative area. The opportunities are for software development and engineering in São Paulo.

To apply for any of the selection processes, just access the company’s careers website.

7. Serasa Experian

With more than 100 vacancies in the technology area, opportunities are for all levels of seniority and in the remote and hybrid models.

To apply for one of the vacancies, simply access the Serasa Experian careers website.

8. single

The startup has more than 90 opportunities in the areas of sales, finance, customer relations, technology and marketing.

In this way, all vacancies are in the home office model and to apply, the candidate must access the website.

9. sinqia

First, Sinqia is a technology company that offers solutions and products for the financial market.

The company opened 120 vacancies for management, technology and investor relations in SP, MG and RJ. In addition, there are exclusive spaces for people with disabilities.

To apply, simply access Sinqia’s page on the Kenoby platform.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

