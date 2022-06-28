On the day of the attack on the US Congress, Trump tried to go to the Capitol, was stopped by security and attacked an agent, says ex-assistant | World

On January 6, 2020, when he was still president, Donald Trump tried to go to the United States Congress building, which his supporters invaded, to participate in the attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.
Trump, annoyed, even tried to take the direction of a Secret Service limousine (US Presidents’ security group) when he learned that he could not participate in the action of his supporters.
He made this attempt shortly after speaking near the White House (in that speech, he asked his supporters to march to the site of the US Congress).
Trump supporters force fences in front of the Capitol, the US Congress building – Photo: Julio Cortez/AP Photo
The information comes from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former US government assistant. She gave a statement to the commission
She claimed that at the time he would have used a profanity: “I’m the president’s ap*, take me to the Capitol now”, he reportedly said.
When he got into the limousine, he heard that he would not be taken to the scene, and angrily replied.
A Secret Service man had to physically control the former president, who responded by attacking the agent’s neck.
The former president denied the story that he tried to get behind the wheel of the limousine on January 6, 2020. He published a text on a social network to express himself.