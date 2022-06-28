Palmeiras arrives in Paraguay to face Cerro Porteño | palm trees

Palmeiras is in Paraguay for the match against Cerro Porteño, this Wednesday, at 19:15 (GMT), for the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.
The delegation from Verdão arrived in the Paraguayan capital around 6 pm and went by bus to the hotel where they will concentrate for the departure. Few fans were waiting for the team. Police cordoned off the area, only allowing guests access to common areas.
The low is left-back Jorge, who tested positive for Covid-19. Without him, the coach took the boy Vanderlan – all the rest of the squad traveled, except for the defensive midfielder Jailson, who was injured.
Gustavo Gómez autographs Palmeiras shirt on arrival in Paraguay
Faced with the impossibility of registering reinforcements, Palmeiras decided not to change the list of subscribers for the round of 16 of Libertadores. Verdão listed 49 athletes for the group stage of the competition and will continue to do so for the first knockout match.
Before boarding, Palmeiras trained at the Football Academy. Midfielder Raphael Veiga is available to Abel Ferreira’s coaching staff for the game. The group worked on the exchange of passes, marking and possession of the ball, in addition to a specific activity among the center forwards of the squad.
A probable lineup for Palmeiras has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga (Gabriel Veron); Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Rony.
Palmeiras delegation arrives at the hotel in Asunción — Photo: Thiago Ferri
The return game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores will be played next week, on July 6, at Allianz Parque. Before, Verdão receives Athletico, on Saturday, again at home, for the Brazilian Championship.
Gustavo Gómez meets fans at the door of the Palmeiras hotel in Paraguay — Photo: Thiago Ferri
