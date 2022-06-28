Pedrinho refuses new offer from Lille and is in BH to sign with Galo

photo: Jorge Nicola/Superesportes Columnist Jorge Nicola reveals that Pedrinho is already in Belo Horizonte to sign with Atlético France’s Lille tried to cross the path again between attacking midfielder Pedrinho – whose rights belong to Shakhtar Donetsk – and Atltico. There was a last attempt to reverse the agreement that Will Dantas, the player’s representative, had made with Rodrigo Caetano, Alttico’s football executive. The French’s previous proposal had been 14 million euros at a fixed price, plus 4 million euros as a bonus, conditioning the player’s performance.

The Ukrainian club wanted to close the deal with Lille, but Pedrinho and his representative stated that they were already committed to Atltico and would not go back, although there was still no signed contract. This will be done this Tuesday (28).

Pedrinho and Will Dantas landed in BH this Monday, the player will undergo medical examinations and then sign a contract. The announcement of the signing, possibly on Wednesday, is conditioned to the return of Atltico de Ecuador – this Tuesday, the team will face Emelec, in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Salary and Pedrinho’s debut at Atltico

The negotiation for the attacking midfielder will not cost Atltico a single cent, who will assume 100% of the salary, which is around R$800,000 to R$900,000 per month.