Police begin investigation of cell phones of robbery suspects at Shopping D. Pedro, in Campinas, and listen to client held hostage | Campinas and Region

The Civil Police began, on Monday afternoon (27), forensic analysis on the cell phones of suspects involved in the robbery of two jewelry stores in Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas (SP), last Saturday night (25). ). In addition to the devices, clothes of the three people arrested and the suspect who died during the action were also subjected to forensic examination. Also on Monday, a client held hostage testified ( see below ).

On Sunday (26), the experts had already analyzed the three seized cars, including fingerprint analysis, and in the area of ​​the mall where the robbery and confusion occurred. The seized weapons, two 38 caliber revolvers, will also undergo forensic examination, as well as the weapons that were with the security guards at the shopping center.

The expert reports are still being prepared. There is no deadline for them to be completed.informed the Civil Police.

Cell phones of suspects involved in the robbery at Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas, undergo forensic examination

Based on information from the delegates responsible for the investigations, the g1 prepared 15 questions and answers about what is already known and what remains to be known about the crime. Look here!

So far, a couple has been detained in Atibaia (SP) after taking a man shot in the abdomen to the municipality’s Santa Casa. This suspect died on arrival at the medical unit. Another man was arrested in a bar in Paulínia (SP).

In all, about ten criminals would have participated in the action, according to information gathered by delegate Fernando Sanches, assistant to the General Investigations Department (DIG).

Man arrested in Paulínia is suspected of participating in the robbery of jewelry stores in Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas

Police are also looking for security camera footage from the mall and the stores robbed to try to identify and locate the rest of the gang, which, according to investigations, left the capital of São Paulo.

In a note on Monday afternoon, Parque D. Pedro Shopping informed that it is in the process of surveying the images to collaborate with the investigations. The shopping center also said that it continues with enhanced security, as it did at the reopening on Sunday.

Running in a store at Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas, during the robbery of a jewelry store

In a statement, Vivara reported that the robbery did not leave any victims or injuries. “The company is at the disposal of the competent authorities so that the necessary investigations can be carried out at the scene of the incident”. The store stated that the inventory had not been done as of this publication.

Monte Carlo, another company targeted by the criminals, did not respond to the contact made by the EPTVan affiliate of TV Globo.

Two jewelry stores were robbed simultaneously around 8 pm. A heavily armed group fired shots in the mall’s corridors, shoppers ran to hide in stores, including children. A window had its glass shattered by the shot.

Security camera footage from one of the jewelry stores recorded the moment of the theft; an employee removing items from the safe under threat from a heavily armed criminal.

A jewelry store security camera shows robbery in a shopping center in Campinas

Two security guards were shot and taken to Unicamp’s Hospital de Clínicas (HC). They are doing well and were discharged in the early hours of Sunday. The criminals managed to flee the shopping center, part of the jewelry taken was recovered. A client was taken hostage in the escape and released in Paulínia (SP).

On Sunday morning, the Civil Police confirmed three prisoners, aged 25, 28 and 39. A fourth suspect, aged 42, was shot dead in Santa Casa de Atibaia (SP).

According to the EPTV, an affiliate of TV Globo, the woman who was taken hostage gave a statement to the Civil Police on Monday afternoon. Her identity and details of what was said were not released.

Deputy Fernando Sanches informed that he should schedule other depositions for this week, such as that of the guards who were shot and other witnesses. The date for the hearings has not yet been set.

Civil Police plans to start depositions on the case this week