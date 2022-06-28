Porto Airport distinguished as Best European Airport 2022 » Famatv

The family of PSP agent Fábio Guerra, who died on March 21 outside a nightclub in Lisbon, will receive 176,250 euros in compensation, according to the order published this Monday by the Government in Diário da República.

“The value of the special compensation for death (…) is 176,250”, can be read in the order, which clarifies that the amount will be delivered to the agent’s parents, as the only legal heirs, and that this was defined from the formula of calculation contained in Decree-Law no. 113/2005, that is, 250 times the guaranteed minimum monthly remuneration, which was then 705 euros, which translates into that total.

With the signature of the Ministers of Internal Administration and Finance, José Luís Carneiro and Fernando Medina, respectively, the dispatch recalls the steps in the process since the death of Fábio Guerra, namely, the opening of an inquiry on the same day that came to confirm that compensation has been awarded.

“After the investigation was completed, the instructor prepared the final report, in which he concluded that there was a causal link between the risk inherent in the police or security role and the death of the agent, so the necessary requirements for the award of special compensation are met. by death”, says the order, underlining that the investigation report was approved by the national director of the PSP, Magina da Silva, on 20 April.

On the 1st of April, the Government posthumously awarded the agent, who died at the age of 26, with the medal for distinguished services from the PSP, gold degree.

Agent Fábio Guerra, 26, died on March 21, at Hospital de São José, in Lisbon, due to “severe brain injuries” suffered as a result of the attacks he was targeted outside the Mome nightclub, in Lisbon.

The PSP reported, at the time, that “four policemen, out of service, were located next to the disco, who immediately intervened, as was their legal obligation”, ending up being violently attacked by one of the groups, made up of about 10 people.

Two of the suspects involved in the attacks, marines, are in preventive detention, indicted in the practice, in co-authorship, of a crime of qualified homicide and three crimes of qualified offenses to physical integrity.