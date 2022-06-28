POWERFUL | iPhone 13 Pro Max gets discount at Fast Shop

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most powerful version of Apple’s new line of cell phones. The 128GB version of the smartphone is paying off in the current Fast Shop promotion. It’s worth taking advantage of if you want a flagship that will stay current and fast for many years to come.

About iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with all the features you would expect from a top-of-the-line model from the company. The cell phone comes equipped with a Pro Motion screen, with 120 Hz refresh and responsible for delivering a more fluid experience while using the device in any activity, whether it’s time to play games or simply use your day-to-day applications, since interface animations are more pleasant with this technology.

Another differential is in the cameras: all Pro models have a telephoto sensor, which is not present in the “common” line of the iPhone 13. It allows you to take better photos of objects that are far away, with a 6 times optical zoom. . The cameras also have the LiDAR sensor, which considerably improves autofocus in darker environments.

The main difference between the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the 13 Pro is in its size: it has a screen with a 6.7-inch panel, great news for those who like larger devices, which is something increasingly rare to find. in the smartphone market today. The larger screen is great for editing photos and videos, reading on the device and even playing the most powerful games available on the App Store.

IMPORTANT: Price changes can happen at any time and are not under the control of the Canaltech. The total amount may change according to your location, considering shipping and possible taxes. If you make a purchase, the Canaltech maybe receive a commission for the sale.

