Rescued Dog Named ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’; for its owner is the most beautiful of all – Metro World News Brasil

Who said being ugly doesn’t have its benefits? Mr. Happy, the puppy rescued by his owner, Jeneda Benally, came to contradict the standards. The puppy, which is a hairless Chinese crested Chihuahua mix, was crowned the “World’s Ugliest Dog”, taking home the title.

According to the official website of the contest, held at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Eent Center in Petaluma, California (USA), it celebrates “the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique”. Other participants were also rescued, as was Mr. Happy Face.

A Chihuahua mix named Mr. Happy Face won the 2022 World’s Ugliest Dog contest out of a field that included a “hairless mutant,” a creature that resembled “a hyena or mandrill baboon,” and a dog with a “gorilla-looking head,” contest organizers said. https://t.co/lcBVdHiBBW — NYT National News (@NYTNational) June 26, 2022

the rescue

Mr. Happy was rescued at an Arizona shelter in August 2021, shortly after sparking love in Jeneda Benally. As an old dog, in addition to the lifelong needs of treatments and medicine, almost no one was interested in adopting him.

“When I met him, he was the happiest creature I have ever met. He limped over to me and chose me,” Benally told the Today Show. “I swore that day that he would be so loved that he would never remember how horrible his previous life had been.”

Benally and her pet received $1,500 and a trip to New York to appear on the Today Show. In second place was a puppy named Wild Thang.

See more: With ‘ghost pregnancy’, rescued dog thinks toy pig is her baby and doesn’t take her eyes off it

Inspiration

The mistress of Mr. Happy believes that her gesture of love for her pet can inspire others. In this way, they will begin to look beyond physical limitations. According to her, all little animals need love.

“I believe this humble soul is also setting an example, in subtle ways, to help humans realize that even old dogs need love and a family too,” Benally said. “Mommy’s love, kindness and kisses helped him defy the short life we ​​all hoped he would have with our family.”