Revealed how the Inhumans will be adapted in the MCU

While it’s benefiting from a secrecy that many movies don’t have, captain marvel 2 remains one of the most anticipated projects in the MCU. The sequel is scheduled to hit theaters in the middle of next year, also continuing the events of WandaVision and Ms. Marvel.

After all, ‘The Marvels’ (its original title) will have not only the return of Carol Danvers, but also Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan. In addition to bringing together this mighty trio of superheroes, he must establish another VERY important element for the MCU.

Since the rumor has surfaced that the film will feature the Universal Inhumans! Establishing that they will be genetic experiments done by the Krees throughout the galaxy.

Further validating the rumor, came the trusted insider GreatPhase saying that this will all anticipate the future discovery of the INHUMAN ROYAL FAMILY on the MOON! Which is, of course, the race of Earth Inhumans led by Black Bolt and Queen Medusa.

So this way of adapting the different races of the Inhumans – including those on Earth – would be a clever way for the MCU to bring Kamala closer to her comic book origins.

While maintaining the scale of the Inhumans in cosmic and space adventures. Leaving the way clear for the Mutants to have more of an impact, whenever they arrive in the MCU.

However, as we always point out, remember that this is just a RUMOR! Keep an eye out here Marvel’s legacy for more information.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

the marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, still without official translation in Brazil and continuation of one of the billionaire films of Marvel Studios, was finally confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have the screenplay written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame!

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, the Monica Rambeau of WandaVision. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!

