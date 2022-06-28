Rooster can confirm arrival of new reinforcement this week

The attacking midfielder Pedrinho can be announced at any time as a new signing for Atlético. Galo’s negotiation with the player from Shakthar Donetsk, from Ukraine, would have advanced and would be in details, according to Pedrinho’s agent, Will Dantas.

“The proposal that Atlético passed pleased Pedrinho, it pleased me. It’s a good, nice proposal, within what we expected. , as usual, does not comment on speculation.

Pedrinho should arrive at Galo on loan until July 2023. Galo will have priority to buy the athlete after the end of the contract. The 24-year-old former Corinthians midfielder has not played since December 2021 due to Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.

Due to the war, FIFA announced last week that foreign athletes could have their contracts suspended until July 2023 with Ukrainian clubs. In 18 games for Shakhtar Donetsk, Pedrinho scored 4 goals and provided 3 assists. Before that, he played for Benfica, where he scored 1 goal in 31 matches.

If the signing of Pedrinho is confirmed, he will be Atlético’s third reinforcement for the second half. In addition to him, the club brought forward Alan Kardec, who was without a club, Cristian Pavón, from Boca Juniors, who should join Turco Mohamed’s group from July, and the return of defender Jemerson.