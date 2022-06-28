“Round 6”: 6 facts we already know about season 2

Fans have not let the creators of “round 6” with no choice but to renew the series for a new season. Said and done! Last week, Netflix confirmed that the 2nd installment of the streaming darling will happen with a new storyline and, who knows, more deadly games.

On your Twitter, Hwang Dong-hyuk thanked him for the success that his creation became, even inspiring a reality show.

“The production of the first season of ‘Round 6’ took 12 years, but in 12 days it became the most popular series in Netflix history. Now, Gi-hun returns. The Leader returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in a suit playing ddakji may return. You will also meet Cheol-su, Young-hee’s boyfriend… Join us for a new round,” he declared. With that in mind, the purebreak gathered everything you already know so far about the next year of the plot.

1. Creator wants to test human solidarity

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Hwang Dong-hyuk said that the premiere of the second season should only take place between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. In addition, he said he has a question he wants to raise in “Round 6”: “The Is true solidarity between humans possible?”.

2. Seong Gi-hun’s “darker” side may be revealed

Another plan of his is the “darker” side of the character Seong Gi-hun, Player 456, played by actor Lee Jung-jae. “In the first season, audiences saw Gi-hun as a character whose humanity is shown and explored in certain situations, but in a very passive way. However, I think in the new episodes, taking into account what he’s learned from the games , this humanity will be used more actively’, he commented.

3. Characters return for 2nd year

In addition to the character Seong Gi-hun, “Round 6” will repeat other figures, such as the game manager Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoowho lives the seller, too.

4. More games and bigger budget

The creator of Squid Game (series name in English) also said that there will be even more games in the second season than in the first, and also said that he believes the budget will be higher in this second year: “Yes, I believe so. I can’t say how much, but yes, we will have a bigger budget and I will receive a little more.”

5. Ali may be alive

There still alive? In an interview with Gold Derby, the actor Anupam Tripathi responded to theories about his character. “People want me back in season two. I just say we have to trust the imagination of the directors and the writers. I’m in the same situation as all the characters that are dead. Let’s see what happens next. hopeful for everything. Let’s hope for good things”, he said.

6. Bizarre doll wins “boyfriend”

The creepy and bizarre doll Young-hee will have a boyfriend in season two. Young-hee and cheol-su are familiar characters from old South Korean textbooks. “When we were in school, there were characters. One is a boy and one is a girl. The boy’s name was Cheol-su, and the girl’s name was Young-hee,” the actress said. Jung Ho-yeon.

Who’s looking forward to the second season of “Round 6”? Keep following to know all the news about the series!