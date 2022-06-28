Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting divorced, says NYT

(Reuters) – Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress Jerry Hall are divorcing, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Murdoch married Hall in a low-key ceremony in central London in March 2016. The Fox Corp chairman and his ex-model wife were a frequent subject for the tabloids, who reported on their wedding at Spencer House and the festivities surrounding it. Murdoch’s 90th birthday celebration last year at Tavern on the Green in New York.

Murdoch’s divorce, his fourth, is unlikely to change the ownership structure of the businesses in which he has a stake, which include Fox Corp, which owns Fox News Channel, and News Corp, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, of according to the report.

The Murdoch family’s shares in the companies he founded are held in a strictly managed fund.

Bryce Tom, a spokesman for Murdoch, declined to comment. A representative for Hall did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Murdoch was previously married to businesswoman Wendi Deng, whom he divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. They have two daughters. He separated from his second wife, Anna Murdoch Mann, a Scottish journalist with whom he had three children, in 1999. He and his first wife, Patricia Booker, a former flight attendant with whom he had a daughter, divorced in 1966.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles)