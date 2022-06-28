Russia bars entry of Biden’s wife and daughter and 23 other Americans

posted on 06/28/2022 09:57



(credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP)

Russia announced on Tuesday (28/6) that it has banned entry to its territory of 25 Americans, including Jill and Ashley Biden, the wife and daughter of President Joe Biden, claiming they are responses to sanctions adopted by the United States.

“As a reaction to the constant expansion of US sanctions against Russian political and public figures, 25 US citizens have been added to the exclusion list,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that included the names.

The list also includes Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, other senators like Charles Grassley, Kirsten Gillibrand and Susan Collins, as well as college professors like Francis Fukuyama.

The US government has announced sanctions against members of Vladimir Putin’s family, including his two daughters, and the Russian president himself. Biden is banned from entering Russia.

Western countries and Russia have been trading sanctions and counter-sanctions for several years, but reprisal measures have accelerated since Russia launched a major armed offensive against neighboring Ukraine.

The expulsions of diplomats, restrictions on trade and the declaration of officials as persona non grata are some of the many measures imposed by each side.