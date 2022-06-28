Russia confirms Putin’s participation in G20 summit

The Kremlin did not elaborate on whether Putin will attend in person or participate via video conference; event will be on November 15th and 16th

Vladimir Putin’s presidential adviser, Yury Ushakov, said on Monday (June 27, 2022) that the Russian leader will participate in the G20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022. .

“For now, they have personally invited, but there is still a lot of time. I hope the pandemic situation [de covid-19] allow this important forum to be held in person. I would like to avoid predictions”, he said. The information is from the Russian agency Tass.

The Kremlin also said that the Russian president will receive Indonesia’s president, Joko Widodo, in Moscow next Thursday (June 30).

Putin’s presence at the G20 meeting had already been confirmed by Widodo at the end of April. At the time, the Indonesian president invited the Russian leader and the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. the ukrainian leader “thanked” in a post on his Twitter, however, he did not specify whether he would participate in the event.

The G20 summit will take place on November 15 and 16 in Bali, and could bring together the Russian leader with heads of Western nations, such as US President Joe Biden, for the first time since the start of the war.

However, Putin’s presence is a source of tension for Western leaders because of the conflict in Ukraine. The US government has promised a boycott if Russia is present at the summit. On March 24, Biden suggested expelling Russia from the G20.