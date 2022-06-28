Russian shopping mall attack was ‘act of terror’, says Zelensky

Admin 35 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Area that was attacked by Russians on Monday, according to Ukraine's president

Credit, telegram

photo caption,

Fire breaks out in shopping mall after Russian attack in Ukraine

At least 18 people were killed and 59 injured in the attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, on Monday, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine’s government said the target “has no strategic value” to Russian forces and that Russia launched the missiles while more than 1,000 people were inside the building.

Footage from the scene shows the building partially destroyed as fire crews struggle to contain the blaze.

Ukraine’s president said he called the attack “the most blatant terrorist acts in European history”. He says Putin’s Russia is “the biggest terrorist organization in the world”.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Train with 243 passengers derails in the US after hitting a truck; watch videos

Accident happened this Monday, 27, in Missouri; injured in ‘critical condition’, warn authorities Playback / …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved